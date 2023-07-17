Want to get spiritually energized? Go climb a sacred mountain!

Mount Kailash

Mountains and spirituality are inextricably linked, especially in Eastern

cultures including Sanatana Dharma, Buddhism, Jainism and Bon, and indigenous

cultures around the world. Through the millennia, sages and saints have sought

out the serene heights of mountains, especially the Himalayas, to meditate,

pray and seek self-realisation. While the entire Himalayan ranges are considered

sacred, Mount Kailash is the the jewel in the crown.

Given that walking and climbing are good for overall health and the fact

that mountains have spiritual, medicinal and rejuvenating powers, our ancestors

had built temples atop mountains across the country — Badrinath, Kedarnath,

Vaishnodevi, Tirupati – to name just a few notable ones. Some of the sacred

mountains themselves are worshipped as Deities and devotees do parikrama of

them — Mount Kailas, Arunachala (Tiruvannamalai), Brahmagiri (Trimbakeshwar),

being prominent among them.

While to Hindus Kailash is the abode of Shiva, Buddhists call it Garu

Rimpoche or precious jewel of snow and look upon it as an enormous mandala, and

the place where Buddha had meditated. As per Jain lore, the first Tirthankara

Rishabhadeva attained nirvana on its summit. According to the Bons, it is a

nine-tiered swastika with immense spiritual powers, where the founder of Bon

religion, Thonpa Shenrab Miwo came down from heaven to spread his spiritual

knowledge.

Mount Kailash is the physical manifestation of the celestial mountain Meru

— Sumeru to Buddhists — the gateway to swargaloka. If one looks at the

Mahameru Yantra worshipped by Shakti upasakas, one can see the striking

likeness between the two. Its pyramidical structure and countless small

pyramid-like hills surrounding it do make for an uncanny resemblance of Kailash

to Meru.

The devout believe that a dip in the waters of the Mansarovar lake washes

off one’s paapa. This lake incidentally is the world’s highest freshwater lake.

There is a saltwater lake nearby called the Rakshas, which has no marine life –

as if testifying that good and bad co-exist in this world. There are many

sacred spots, temples and shrines of all religions around Kailash, making the

Kailash-Mansarovar yatra one of the most sought after ones, despite the harsh

climate, high altitudes and steep costs.

The yatris reverentially do parikrama or kora (as the

Buddhists call it) of the mountain. While Hindus, Buddhists and Jains go

clockwise, the Bons go counterclockwise around the mountain. One parikrama of

Kailash is equated to completing one life cycle according to Buddhist beliefs,

while Hindus consider the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra as the dissipation of one’s

paapa.

Since it is sacred for so many Eastern cultures, climbing the Mount Kailash

is prohibited. The only person who has climbed the mountain till the summit is

the 11th century Buddhist monk Milarepa. After coming down, he had

warned the people not to ever climb the peak as it disturbed the God residing

there.

Attempts by mountaineers have either met with failures, even death on the

treacherous slopes. In addition to sudden inclement weather, there have been

recorded instances of inexplicable decisions by mountaineers attempting to

scale Kailash, to take a wrong route or even turn back, and entire expeditions

simply vanishing, never to be found. Whether it was the treacherous snow-bound

steep slopes which are unclimbable, or divine retribution is a matter of

conjecture.

Suffice to say that Kailash is believed to be inhabited by supernatural

forces and anyone receptive to them can imbibe their positive energies. The

following excerpt from Sacred Mountains of the World by Edwin Bernbaum

(University of California Press,1997), explains this beautifully:

A pilgrimage to the mountain, therefore, represents for them a journey

to the very center of the universe–the cosmic point where everything begins and

ends, the divine source of all that exists and has significance. In circling

the peak and paying homage to a vision of Siva or Demchog on its shining

summit, they make contact with something deep within themselves that links them

to the supreme reality underlying and infusing the cosmos itself.

Mt. Fujiyama and Dewa Sanzan:

The Japanese reverence for their mountains is legendary. Both Shintoism and Buddhism have mountain worship in their philosophy. They carry out their worship in different ways, with many of their rituals being associated with their ancestral spirits that are supposed to reside on the mountains. They believe that by being close to them in their most primal form, their energy and hidden powers can be imbibed by mortals.

The most famous and holiest of them all is Mt. Fujiyama, a volcanic mountain with its iconic conical snow-capped peak, which is climbed by hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and tourists every year. The Japanese worship it as a god and believe that its volcanic activity symbolises the earth, sky, and fire. It is often referred to as Fujisan or Mr.Fuji! The devout Shinto, Buddhist and numerous other sects believe that ancestral spirits live up the mountain and it is customary for them to do parikrama around the volcano crater at the top. There are hundreds of shrines at the base, enroute, and at the top of Fuji. Today tourists and trekkers far outnumber pilgrims, but that is the way it is in most religious places.

Japan is also home to a unique religion called Shugendo, which is an amalgamation of Shintoism, Buddhism and Taoism. This sect is centred solely around mountain worship, specifically in the forests of Dewa Sanzan mountain ranges. The followers believe that by living with Nature, practising harsh austerities and performing special and secret rituals in the several shrines situated enroute to the summit, they can imbibe the spiritual powers of the ancestral spirits.

The Shugendo practise the enacting of the human life-cycle, as the pilgrim

climbs the three mountains of Dewa Sanzan comprising of Mount Haguro, Mount

Gassan and Mount Yudono. These symbolise life/present (Mt.Haguro), world of the

dead/past (Mt. Gassan) and rebirth/future (Mt. Yudono), with the pilgrims going

through the symbolic ‘death’ of their worldly self to be ‘reborn’ as they enter

the ‘other world’.

Under the guidance of traditional masters of the mountains called Yamabushi,

the seekers dress in their funeral garb and follow the instructions of the

Master implicitly. Their routine is austere and rigid — no brushing of teeth

or washing, the most frugal food, secret and esoteric rituals performed at

various shrines enroute, no phones or contact with the outside world. They walk

in silence only chanting uketamo, which can be loosely translated into

I accept, whenever the Yamabushi priest gives them any instruction. It

is quintessential zen, with the participant living only in the moment.

The Yamabushi experience as it is called, is a 1400-year-old

tradition that is so transformational and life-changing that it has been opened

to non-ascetic and non-religious aspirants in recent years, both from Japan and

around the world. The stint in the mountains spiritually rejuvenates the

trainee Yamabushi, especially after being ‘reborn’.

Uluru:

There are other mountains – both in India and other countries that are

sacred to the devout of different religions and cultures. Some of these

cultures are rooted to the land and are ageless, so to speak, as in the case of

the Aborigines of Australia, who have their own sacred mountain in the form of

Uluru (Big Pebble), the prehistoric monolith which just sits on the

desert floor of Central Australia as if placed there. It is as sacred to them

as Kailash is for Hindus, and Fujiyama for the Buddhists.

Scientists believe Uluru has been around for 500 million years. For purposes

of comparison, the Himalayas are just 30 million and Grand Canyon 70

million-years-old. According to some studies, Aborigines are supposed to have

migrated from South and East Asia thousands of years ago, but other studies say

that they have inhabited the continent from anywhere between 40,000 to 65,000

years ago, which makes Uluru the oldest sacred rock in the world! Climbing it

was sacrilegious to them.

Assuming that a section of the Aborigines had indeed migrated from India, it

is possible that they had taken the customs from the Hindus in the subcontinent

along with them. Indeed there are other things than mountain worship that are

similar to Shaivites of South India, like the white marks on their faces and

bodies akin to the bhasma applied by the former. Another similarity is how they

hold all of creation – land, rivers, animals, birds, trees and mountains etc.,

as sacred.

However, there is a difference in the perspective of Hindus and the

Aborigines about these. While the Hindu worship them as Deities, the Aborigine

considers them the creations of their ancestors in a far-off period in

the past, which is called Dreamtime or Dreaming. The Aborigines hold that their

ancestors created all the things in the world and sometimes stayed on in the

world as one of their creations like a tree or an animal. Some of them do not

eat certain foods for this reason.

There is another very distressing thing about Uluru’s history after

Australia was settled as a penal colony by the British. The world’s oldest

living culture was almost decimated by the colonisers when they brought in

diseases, weapons and Christianity to ‘civilise’ them. They were stripped of

the ownership of land they had lived on for over 40,000 years and their most

sacred site of Uluru was named Ayer’s Rock and opened to tourists to climb and

desecrate it.

By comparison, the Kailash slopes are safe from such wanton desecration – in

part, or entirely due to the fact that only Eastern cultures worship and

control it. Yes, even China respects the sentiments of the devotees. But Uluru

being under western colonial powers had no such respect accorded to it.

Though legal and land rights were restored to the Anangus in1985, the

government made them lease it back for 99 years, to continue tourist

activities. An agreement to ban climbing the rock was blithely flouted and even

a chain was fixed to facilitate trekkers. It was as recently as 2019 that the

Australian government eventually relinquished its control over it and restored

its original name of Uluru. And yes, trekking up the rock was finally

banned for good.

Let sacred mountains and religious places remain sacrosanct for the devout.

It is a sacrilege to disturb the divine vibes of such places for temporal

pleasure.

